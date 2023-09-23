Sask. RCMP searching for Big River First Nation man, 23, facing 29 charges after firearms incidents

Saskatchewan RCMP say they are searching for a Big River First Nation man who faces a total of 29 charges in connection with firearms incidents earlier this month.

Tristan Clay Whitefish, 23, is wanted on charges that include discharging a firearm with intent, aggravated assault, multiple counts of pointing a firearm and uttering threats, dangerous operation of a vehicle, failure to stop a vehicle while being pursued by an officer, and possession of a prohibited weapon, RCMP said in a Friday news release.

On Sept. 18, RCMP received a report of an injured person on Big River First Nation, about 160 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon. The person was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and the investigation determined they had been involved in an altercation with a man, police said.

They later determined the same man had approached two homes on the First Nation and threatened occupants with a firearm, in incidents on Sept. 18 and Sept. 19, the RCMP news release said. No injuries were reported in those incidents.

Whitefish, who is now wanted in connection with those incidents, is described as about five feet, seven inches tall and 170 pounds. He has dark hair and brown eyes and tattoos on both temples.

RCMP say he should not be approached if he is seen. Anyone who spots him should call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or make an anonymous tip online.