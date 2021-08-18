3 more people face charges in connection with abduction, death of Big River First Nation man

RCMP have laid more charges in connection with the abduction and death of a 36-year-old man in 2020.

On Jan. 6, 2020, Richard Netmaker was abducted from his home on Big River First Nation and assaulted, according to RCMP.

Investigators determined Netmaker was last seen in an isolated area northwest of Big River First Nation, located about 160 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

His body was found days later in a rural area near Pekakumew Lake.

A 20-year-old woman was charged in August 2021 in connection with Netmaker's death.

She was charged with one count of criminal negligence causing death and two counts of forcible confinement.

Now, a 29-year-old man, 33-year-old woman and 24-year-old man have been arrested and charged.

They each face one count of criminal negligence causing death and two counts of forcible confinement.