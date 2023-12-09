Man who tried to steal fuel rammed police cars, assaulted officers during arrest, Sask. RCMP allege

A man police accuse of trying to steal fuel in eastern Saskatchewan rammed two police vehicles and assaulted officers before he was arrested, RCMP allege.

RCMP from Carrot River were called around 1:30 Thursday afternoon with a report of an attempted theft of fuel from a large tank in Arborfield, Sask., about 140 kilometres east of Prince Albert.

Police say the man was confronted by a person they described as a "property representative," who was then chased in a vehicle by the would-be thief, according to a Friday RCMP news release.

The person who was chased was not injured, police said.

RCMP later found a suspect in a parked vehicle in Arborfield. When they approached, RCMP say the driver rammed two police vehicles and also hit a parked truck. The officers in the police vehicles had minor injuries.

The vehicle stopped a short time later and the driver was taken into custody, but police allege he assaulted officers during his arrest. They also allege the driver refused to comply with a demand for a breath test.

A 29-year-old man from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., now faces several charges, including one count of assaulting a police officer, one count of failing to stop for a peace officer, and a charge related to dangerous driving.

He's scheduled to appear in provincial court in Melfort on Monday.