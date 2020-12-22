RCMP at serious, multi-vehicle collision on Highway 3 near Prince Albert

RCMP are at the scene of a "serious" multi-vehicle collision on Highway 3 near Prince Albert, Sask.

Prince Albert is about 140 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

RCMP say there is ice formation on the road and blowing snow, creating extremely poor road conditions at this time. RCMP, emergency medical services and the local fire department are all at the scene.

Traffic is being re-routed around the crash for an undetermined time and people are asked to take alternate routes, RCMP say.

More from CBC News: