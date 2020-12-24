RCMP at serious crash on Highway 55 northwest of Prince Albert

RCMP, emergency medical services and the local fire department are at the scene of what RCMP are calling a serious two vehicle crash on Highway 55, about five kilometres north of Canwood, Sask.

Canwood is about 60 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert, Sask.

RCMP say Highway 55 is blocked in both directions and traffic is being rerouted for an undetermined amount of time.

Drivers are being asked to plan alternate routes.

RCMP say they are assisting with traffic control and an RCMP reconstructionist is on the way.

