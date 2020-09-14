RCMP at serious crash near Swift Current, Sask.
RCMP say Highway 32 is currently blocked and traffic is being detoured around the crash.
Swift Current RCMP are at a serious crash near the community of Success, Sask. Success is about 32 kilometres northwest of Swift Current.
Drivers are asked to use caution when travelling in the area and be careful around emergency personnel.