RCMP ask public to help find man missing near Pinehouse Lake

Pinehouse Lake RCMP are asking the public to help find Shawn Michael Norman, who was reported missing earlier today.

Norman was last seen north of Pinehouse Lake at a bush camp near Highway 914, about 90 kilometres southeast of La Ronge by air. RCMP want to hear from anyone who may have seen the Manitoba man while travelling along the highway recently.

Norman was last seen wearing a camouflage sweater and blue jeans. He has what is described as a "crown diamond web" tattoo on his right calf and a spider tattoo on his right quad.

RCMP say the disappearance is not thought to be suspicious, but are concerned about Norman's well-being.

Search and rescue workers and Civilian Aviation Search and Rescue Association (CASAR) are doing ground and aerial searches for Norman.

Anyone with information about Norman's whereabouts is asked to contact their nearest police service or Pinehouse Lake RCMP at 306-884-2400 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)