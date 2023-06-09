RCMP asking for help in finding two missing children last seen in North Battleford, Sask.

RCMP is asking for public assistance in finding two missing children last seen in North Battleford.

The mounties say Alexis Rosette, 7, and Kingsley Rosette, 8, were last seen on Thursday evening at around 7:45 p.m. CST in the 700 block of 100th street in North Battleford. They were with Amber Rosette, 31, whom police think the missing kids are still with.

RCMP believes the trio is still in North Battleford, but it can't confirm or provide a vehicle description.

Alexis is described as about four feet five inches tall with a slim build, brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, black pants and a black sweater.

Kingsley is described as slightly taller than Alexis with a heavy build, medium length black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the word Belgium written on it and shorts.

Amber is described as being five foot three inches tall, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Amber, Alexis and Kingsley are urged to call North Battleford RCMP at (306) 446-1720 or Saskatchewan Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.