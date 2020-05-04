RCMP arrest 2 after string of break and enters in central Sask.

RCMP say they have arrested two people involved in a string of break and enters in central Saskatchewan.

Between Feb. 4 and April 26, 2020, RCMP were called to multiple break-and-enters, thefts and property offences across central Saskatchewan, according to a news release.

Police say homes, vehicles and businesses were broken into in Lucky Lake, Dinsmore, Rosetown, Kerrobert, Aberdeen, Humboldt, Milden, Conquest and Saskatoon. Multiple RCMP detachments were involved in the investigation.

Through investigation, officers found a white Ford F150 truck was at crime scenes. Officers were able to find the owner, a 37-year-old man from Saskatoon.

On May 2, RCMP officers from Saskatoon, Outlook, Rosetown and Humboldt detachments executed a search warrant at the man's home. He and a 40-year-old woman were arrested without incident.

RCMP say the home had about $35,000 worth of stolen property inside, including tools, computers, electronic devices, ammunition, cheques, hair salon products, lottery tickets and clothing.

The man has been charged with three counts of break and enter, 10 counts of possession of stolen property, one count of theft and one count of mischief.

The woman was charged with one count of break and enter and seven counts of possession of stolen property.

RCMP say both are scheduled to appear in court in Saskatoon on May 6 and that the investigation is ongoing.