RCMP arrest Sask. sex offender, 55, for child pornography in Hafford

A 55-year-old Hafford, Sask., man is facing criminal charges for possession and accessing of child pornography after the RCMP searched his home on Tuesday.

Police said in a news release Wednesday that they began investigating the man back in February after "many complaints" of the man accessing child porn online.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home in Hafford and found child pornography, a laptop and USB devices, which were seized for analysis, RCMP said.

The man was taken into custody and held overnight for a Saskatoon Provincial Court appearance. He was remanded again for a show cause hearing on Friday.

The man was previously convicted in Nov. 2014 for possessing child pornography and making it available, and was given a 36-month sentence.

In that case he was found to have shared 116 files with about 4,000 people on the internet and had 60,000 files on computers, containing videos and images of child pornography. The ages ranged from infants to teenagers, according to court documents.