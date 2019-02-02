RCMP arrest 1 of 2 missing inmates from Besnard Lake Correctional Camp

A missing inmate from Besnard Lake Correctional Camp has been found and arrested, according to RCMP.

Bradley Clinton Lundgren was one of two inmates to go missing from the Besnard Lake Correctional Camp in less than a week.

Lundgren failed to return to the camp on Jan. 28 after being given a temporary absence to visit the Prince Albert area.

Police say he was found and arrested on Friday.

2nd inmate still at large

Raymond Allan Montgrand, 49, walked out of the correctional camp on Jan. 25. He was thought to be heading to La Loche.

RCMP say Montgrand was last seen wearing a black jacket. He's described as five feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has a one inch scar on the bridge of his nose.

He has a number of tattoos as well, including three stars on the corner of his left eye, two feathers near his left temple, a skull with a pony tail on his chest, a heart with wings and the word "Lenore" on his left arm and the words "Raymond Loves" on his right arm.

Anyone with information on Montrand's whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP.

Besnard Lake is 367 km north of Saskatoon.