RCMP arrest 1, seek 2 more in Theodore, Sask., armed robbery

Police have arrested a 19-year-old in connection to an armed robbery at the Theodore Hotel earlier this month.

An RCMP news release said the 19-year-old was arrested in connection to a robbery in Theodore, about 40 kilometres northwest of Yorkton, on Aug. 11 and another in Saltcoats, Sask., about 30 kilometers southeast of Yorkton.

Both communities are along Highway 16 in Saskatchewan's southeast.

Police also confirmed the description of the vehicle suspected to be used in both robberies. They are looking for a grey 2004 to 2008 Toyota Corolla, either brown or grey in colour.

The vehicle is missing hubcaps and has a white sticker on the rear window in the upper left corner.

The 19-year-old arrested by police faces 17 charges in connection to the incidents.

Police said they were still looking for two suspects and asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.