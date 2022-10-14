RCMP investigating sudden death of 24-year-old Manitoba woman at golf course in Creighton, Sask.

RCMP are investigating after a 24-year-old woman from Flin Flon, Man., died at a golf course in Saskatchewan last week.

RCMP said officers responded to a call about a woman in medical distress at a golf course in Creighton, Sask., close to the Manitoba border and around two kilometres southwest of Flin Flon, on Oct. 6 around 10:30 a.m. CST.

EMS declared Tristan Jobb dead on scene. The 24-year-old is from Flin Flon and her family has been informed, RCMP said.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service performed an autopsy. Officers are waiting for toxicology results and continue to examine evidence, RCMP said.

Anyone who saw or interacted with Jobb on Oct. 5 is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.