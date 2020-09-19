2 dead after fatal highway collisions near Stanley Mission, Canora: Sask. RCMP

Two people are dead, after a pair of unrelated collisions on Saskatchewan roads Saturday morning, RCMP say.

Officers in Stanley Mission responded to a call about a single vehicle crash on Highway 915, about 15 kilometres south of the northern Saskatchewan community, around 3:50 a.m. Saturday.

An RCMP news release said there were five people in the car when it crashed, all from Stanley Mission, about 60 kilometres northeast of La Ronge.

A 36-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the car, was declared dead at the scene. RCMP did not release her name.

The other people in the car were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist, the La Ronge fire department, La Ronge EMS, and RCMP officers from La Ronge and Stanley Mission were on scene. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

At 5:45 a.m. on Saturday, RCMP in Canora, about 200 kilometres northeast of Regina, responded to a call about a truck that rolled over on Whitesand Drive, east of the community.

A 22-year-old man from Norquay was declared dead on scene.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist, the Canora fire department and Canora EMS also attended the scene. Police said the investigation into that collision is also ongoing.