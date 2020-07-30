Ministry confirms man charged after drug bust worked at Regina Correctional Centre

A man facing drug-related charges after being arrested last week worked at the Regina Correctional Centre.

Regina police said two men were arrested on Friday, July 24, after police executed search warrants on the 4600 block of Primerose Green Drive and at a farm northeast of Regina.

Police said they found what they believed to be cocaine, fentanyl, liquid codeine, an unidentified powder, a loaded firearm, drug paraphernalia and more than $50,000 in cash.

Police said 30-year-old Ayad Adeeb Badi and a 27-year-old man from Ontario were charged in the incident.

The Ministry of Corrections and Policing confirmed Badi was an employee at the Regina Correctional Centre.

"The [Regina Police Service] is currently investigating and as per the Regina Police Service media release, the charges stem from alleged criminal activities outside of the workplace," Christine Tell said.

Both men were scheduled to appear in court for the first time on Monday.