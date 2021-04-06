Regina Catholic schools to start administering rapid COVID-19 tests

Rapid antigen COVID-19 tests will start being administered at several high schools in Regina on May 13, with the goal of identifying asymptomatic cases.

As of May 3 the provincial Ministry of Education secured third-party vendor Nobel HSSE Ltd. to administer rapid testing at four schools in the Regina Catholic School Division (RCSD).

Testing is available Monday to Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. CST at Dr. Martin LeBoldus Catholic High School, Archbishop M.C. O'Neill Catholic High School, Miller Comprehensive Catholic High School and Michael A. Riffel Catholic High School.

A letter to parents and guardians stated that scheduling could expand to include elementary schools once procedures are established.

All rapid testing is voluntary and available to students, their family members and staff. The test involves a nasal swab and should only be administered to those who do not have symptoms, according to guidelines.

This comes months after the Saskatchewan Official Opposition and the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation expressed frustration that rapid tests weren't yet being deployed.

Regina Public Schools (RPS) is also following suit with rapid testing. A spokesperson said in a statement that the school division will be announcing plans for rapid tests for students by next week.

"Although the plans are still being finalized, there will be provisions for employees who work in multiple locations, such as substitute teachers, educational assistants and itinerants. There will also be well-defined opportunities for high school and elementary students to be tested."

RPS said it hopes to share more details within the next few days.