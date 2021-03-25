Rapid COVID-19 testing, nasal swabs available at YQR Airport

Rapid testing for COVID-19 is now available for those coming off flights and everyone else at the Regina airport.

James Bogusz, CEO of the Regina Airport Authority, said Haztech would be piloting an on-site COVID-19 testing project in the airport. It started Wednesday morning.

He said testing would be available 20 hours a day — from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily — in the airport's parking lot. Results would be available within 15 minutes.

"We're going to be experimenting to see what kind of demand there is for rapid tests," Bogusz said.

For those with travel plans to international destinations nasal swab testing would also be available at the airport, he said. Bogusz said this will be similar to tests done at drive-thru facilities in Regina and Saskatoon.

Bogusz said Haztech was able to guarantee a test result within the 72-hour guidelines required by countries for flying. Bogusz said while it's being targeted to passengers, anyone can get a test.

"This is a fee-based service, unlike the provincial testing they do at no cost to the public, this is at a charge," he said.

An on-site rapid test has a $95 dollar price tag attached, Bogusz said. Haztech's website, where tests could be booked, showed a nasal swab costs $200 and up to $250 for a 24-hour turnaround.

Bogusz said while the province recommended avoiding non-essential travel, he hopes the testing being offered onsite and vaccination rollouts will reinstill confidence within travellers once the pandemic winds down.

"It's also going to give people an opportunity," he said. "If they've got concerns about COVID, whether it be when they're arriving at the airport, departing the airport, the ability to get a test in 15 minutes is a game-changer."