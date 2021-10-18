Sask. quietly removes list of locations to get COVID-19 self-testing kits

Saskatchewan has removed a list of locations where residents were supposed to be able to get COVID-19 rapid, self-testing kit from its website ahead of the program's launch this week. It's not clear why.

About 1.3 million COVID-19 rapid, self-testing kits are supposed to be available to the public for asymptomatic surveillance, free of charge, beginning this week as part of Saskatchewan's Test to Protect program.

Members of the public are supposed to be able to pick up tests at fire halls, local chambers of commerce and SHA testing and assessment centres.

Over the weekend, 20 locations were posted on the province's website with a note that more would come. That list has since been removed from the website.

CBC has asked the Ministry of Health for comment. They did not immediately respond.

Warman Fire Rescue was supposed to be one of the distribution points for the rapid testing kits.

A post on the Warman Fire Rescue Facebook page posted on Sunday evening informed residents they had yet to be provided with the tests, and that they didn't know when they would arrive or how many they would get.

"We will post here when we get them and details on rules for distribution," the post read.

"Coming to the Firehall, phoning us or contacting Members won't help."

'Prevent asymptomatic transmission'

In a news release last week, the Ministry of Health touted the incoming program as a way to stop asymptomatic transmission of COVID-19.

"Routine, voluntary testing at home will help prevent asymptomatic transmission to those who are not able to be vaccinated and will reduce COVID-19 transmission in the community," read the release.

The 1.3 million kits are a part of 2.6 million rapid antigen test kits that the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is also handing out to schools, congregate living settings and First Nations communities in the province.

Of the remaining 1.3 million test kits, more than 360,000 will go to First Nation communities via Indigenous Services Canada and about 720,000 are planned for schools.

The rest will go to other areas of the program including congregate living settings, to health care workers and to select businesses registered with the SHA workplace surveillance program.

Self-testing kits are meant for those unable to get the vaccine — like school children under 12 years old — to continually test for COVID-19, while asymptomatic.

Beginning next week (week of October 18), COVID-19 Self-Testing Kits (rapid antigen kits) will become available to all Saskatchewan residents. Participation in the Test to Protect Self-Testing program is voluntary. <br>Read more: <a href="https://t.co/iR4XyecdM1">https://t.co/iR4XyecdM1</a> <a href="https://t.co/XQJspf1lCK">pic.twitter.com/XQJspf1lCK</a> —@SaskHealth

The province said these tests cannot be used to fulfil the negative test result requirement for event venues and some businesses. They are also "not a substitute for COVID-19 vaccination."

The testing kits are being distributed in bundles and are expected to go quickly to one kit per household on a first-come, first-served basis.

Saskatchewan has also asked the federal government to send four million test kits per month, rather than the one million the province originally requested.