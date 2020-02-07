eHealth discovers Sask. files sent to suspicious IP addresses

eHealth Saskatchewan has confirmed that files from some of its servers have been sent to suspicious IP addresses.

This discovery came in the wake of forensic analysis started after the Jan. 5 ransomware attack, according to a written statement.

The provincial organization, which is responsible for personal health data, had told the public that personal data was secure despite the ransomware hit. Now, it appears the organization can't be sure.

The statement said that "the files exchanged were encrypted and password protected by the attacker, making it difficult to determine the exact content of those files."

eHealth Saskatchewan said the public will be advised if it discovers personal health information has left the organization.

Officials with the Ministry of Health and Saskatchewan's Information and Privacy Commissioner have been notified. The organization said it will continue a security analysis to determine if further breaches have occurred.

It has also brought on the help of a specialized security firm that is "tasked with scouring the Internet for any signs that confidential information has been compromised."

In January, when eHealth officials attempted to open files on affected servers they received a message that the files had been encrypted and would remain inaccessible until a payment was made.

"We apologize for any concern this has caused to our customers and the people of Saskatchewan," the statement said.