Judge will deliver verdict in Ranbir Dhull murder trial early next year

The first-degree murder trial of a former Saskatoon taxi driver wrapped up Monday and it will now be up to a judge to decide whether he's guilty.

Ranbir Dhull, 44, is accused of killing his ex-wife's cousin, Samandeep Jhinger, in Warman, Sask., about 20 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, in early July 2020.

Dhull is charged with first-degree murder because Jhinger died while being unlawfully confined. He's on trial before a judge alone at the Court of King's Bench.

Jhinger, 23, came to Saskatchewan from Ontario mere months before her murder.

Her body was found in the basement of a Warman home on July 3, 2020, according to police. A pair of pants and a scarf were wrapped around her neck, her wrists were bound to her legs and there was tape on her mouth, the court had heard.

On Monday, the Crown and the defence made their final arguments to Justice Richard Danyliuk.

Prosecutor Tyla Olenchuk said there is no disputing that Dhull killed Jhinger, pointing to several pieces of evidence that have been presented throughout the trial.

An RCMP DNA expert had testified that Dhull's DNA was detected on the scarf that was wrapped around Jhinger's neck.

Additionally, a taxi driver had testified that Dhull told him he had killed someone and put the body in his basement.

Defence lawyer Andrew Mason said the judge should consider the lower offence of manslaughter when sentencing Dhull.

Mason said Dhull had no intent to kill Jhinger, and that her personal life and who she spent time with before she came to Warman is unknown.

Justice Danyliuk will deliver his verdict on Jan. 10.