Liberals announce new human trafficking strategy and name special advisor

The federal government is putting up $57.22 million over the next five years as part of its strategy to combat human trafficking in Canada.

Ralph Goodale, Regina MP and minister of Public Safety, made the announcement in Regina Wednesday. Former assistant commissioner Shirley Cuillierrier was also named a special advisor to the government.

"I have seen the distressing consequences of human trafficking firsthand through my work and as a community advocate," Cuillierrier said in a news release.

The money will be used to:

Develop a national case management standard.

Better detect and respond to suspected cases in Canada's immigration system.

Develop a program aimed at vulnerable people through Women and Gender Equality Canada.

The money is also meant to ensure that supply chains used by Public Services and Procurement Canada are free of human trafficking, exploitation and forced labour.

The strategy is expected to cost $10.28 million per year to maintain after the initial five years.

The money announced Wednesday is on top of the $14.51 million over five years the Liberals pledged in the 2018 federal budget, including $2.89 million a year ongoing for the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline for victims and survivors in need of services and support.

There were 340 incidents of human trafficking in Canada in 2016, the highest rate recorded since comparable data became available in 2009. Most victims are women and girls.

Officials say Wednesday's announcement comes in the wake of consultations that began a year ago.

The federal Conservatives attacked the Liberals shortly after the announcement was made.

"For the last three-and-a-half years, human traffickers have received the message that fighting their crimes is not a priority," Pierre Paul-Hus, shadow minister for Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, said in an emailed statement.

Paul-Hus said the Conservatives, if elected to government, "will deal swiftly and firmly with human trafficking" with their own plan, dubbed A Safer Canada.