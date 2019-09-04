Ralph Goodale unveiling national strategy to fight human trafficking Wednesday
Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale will be announcing a new national strategy on human trafficking on Wednesday morning.
Goodale will speak at 9 a.m. CST in Regina
Officials say it comes in the wake of consultations that began a year ago and a recently-launched human trafficking hotline.
The Regina MP will be joined by fellow cabinet minister Carla Qualtrough, minister for public services and procurement and accessibility.
There were 340 incidents of human trafficking in Canada in 2016. That was the highest rate recorded since comparable data became available in 2009. Most victims are women and girls.
