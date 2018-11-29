'We really need Promise to come home': Rally held at U of R for missing student

Chinaza Chukwudum says she has been having trouble eating and sleeping since her brother went missing. She's also had to put her schooling and final exams on hold.

She was one of dozens of people gathered at the University of Regina on Thursday to help intensify the search for 19-year-old Promise Chukwudum, who also goes by Max.

Promise, a computer science student and rugby player at the U of R, was last seen near Marshall Crescent in Regina's Normanview area on Nov. 17.

Chinaza spoke to CBC about her brother earlier this week. She also made a plea for help at Thursday's rally, saying she doesn't believe Promise ran away.

"If there's someone out there that knows anything about his disappearance or there's someone out there that's holding him hostage, just let him go," she said.

"If you have any information just please contact police. We really need Promise to come home."

It's not like Promise to go this long without contacting anyone, according to Chinaza, as he is a very sociable person.

Chinaza and Promise are international students from Nigeria. She came to Saskatchewan in 2015 and he came two years later.​ Chinaza said the pair planned to spend Christmas together since their other family members are in Nigeria.

Now her father is currently on his way to Regina to help with the search.

University concerned

Thomas Chase, academic provost and vice-president at the U of R, said Promise's disappearance is having an effect on campus.

"The university community as a whole is very concerned about Max," he told reporters at the rally.

"We are hoping for the best, but obviously his colleagues, his fellow computer science students, members of his national community, the rugby team and people generally on campus are very, very concerned."

Chase said the university will do whatever it can to help with the search.

Regina police chief Evan Bray told reporters on Wednesday the investigation is progressing. He said police have obtained some of Promise's possessions to help with the investigation, but did not specify what the items are.

Police recently expanded the search to the Rosemont and Transcona neighbourhoods. They also searched the municipal landfill on Nov. 23.

Promise Chukwudum was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, light coloured sweat pants and a dark coloured tuque. He is described as 5-foot-11, 240 pounds with a medium build and short brown hair.

Another rally at the U of R is scheduled for Friday at noon.

Anyone with information about his disappearance is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.