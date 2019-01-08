'Yellow vests' not welcome at pro-pipeline rally in Regina

Proponents of pipelines and Canada's energy sector are expected to rally at the Saskatchewan Legislature today, but are distancing themselves from the 'yellow vest' movement.

The event, organized by Canada Action and Rally 4 Resources, is being held to support the country's resource sector, including everything from oil and gas to mining and potash.

"As always, we ask that attendees are positive and respectful," reads the event's Facebook page.

"We also request no yellow vests out of respect for the last 8 years of time and effort we have put in to support pipelines and energy development in Canada."

Pro-pipeline group distances itself from yellow vests

Originating in France, the yellow vest protests began against the government's plan to levy a fuel tax, but expanded to general discontent about the leadership of President Emmanuel Macron.

The demonstrations erupted into violence and have lead to civic unrest, with the government now saying it plans to introduce legislation to toughen up sanctions against 'undeclared protests.'

The yellow vest movement has spread to Canada, but are much quieter. Protesters here have decried a wide range of issues from the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to immigration and the carbon tax.

In response to a yellow vest-led convoy in Alberta, Canada Action, part of a second convoy, said it is not affiliated with the group.

Moe says resources rally is a legal protest

Premier Scott Moe plans on attending Tuesday's protest.

Moe's attendance is being questioned after his refusal to meet with Indigenous protesters this summer.

Protesters camped out in Wascana Park for more than 100 days, erecting teepees and calling out the treatment of Indigenous people in the justice and child welfare systems. Moe said he would not pay them a visit.

"I don't think I've visited any protest that has been in front of the legislature and I won't be visiting this camp," Moe said at the time.

On Monday, he called the resources rally a legal protest.

"That is laughable," said opposition NDP leader Ryan Meili.

"Suddenly, a protest that he's agreeing with, he's out there with no problem."