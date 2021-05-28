Last week's rain ended a dry spell and is expected to be hugely beneficial for Saskatchewan's crops this season, the province's latest crop report says.

Substantial rainfall came after an extended dry period.

Another bit of good news, the Saskatchewan Ministry of Agriculture says in its weekly report, is that 86 per cent of the crop is now seeded. That's higher than the provincial five-year average (2016-2020) of 77 per cent.

Soil moisture conditions show a big improvement from May 17 (left) to May 24. Green indicates areas with adequate moisture. (Saskatchewan Ministry of Agriculture )

Early seeded crops have emerged and the development of crops in general throughout Saskatchewan is happening at a normal rate.

Limerick saw the most rain

The southern area in particular received a healthy amount of rain.

The rainiest spot was the village of Limerick near Assiniboia. It saw 116 millimetres between May 18 and 24.

Also getting a good soaking was the Indian Head area, with 108 mm and the Odessa area, with 100 mm.

Cool, cloudy days have also contributed to improving moisture conditions alongside the rain. But this isn't without drawbacks.

The ministry's report mentions that the unusually cool spring weather has delayed the development of some crops.

It has also been somewhat difficult for those on soil where water drains slowly.

Other issues that trouble producers have been frost, strong wind and flea beetles.