Torrential rainfall, hail rock southwest Sask. overnight Thursday

Heavy rain and hail rolled through southwestern Saskatchewan Thursday night, thanks to a low pressure system from Montana.

Hallonquist, a small community southeast of Swift Current, had loonie-sized hail and experienced 103 mm (roughly four inches) of rainfall overnight, according to Environment Canada.

Tompkins experienced quarter-sized hail, while Hazlet and McLaren Lake Park both saw nickel-sized hail.

Hallonquist wasn't the only area to experience heavy rainfall overnight.

Environment Canada said an area 10 kilometres south of Swift Current saw 75 mm of rain, while Simmie and Webb had 63 mm overnight.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skstorm</a> Tompkins sask <a href="https://t.co/nbjDVA9UIL">https://t.co/nbjDVA9UIL</a> —@Skstormchaser

Swift Current got 37 mm of rain on Thursday night, which amounts to roughly half of the total 72.8 mm average rainfall for the entire month of June in that city.

But it hasn't been an average month for Swift Current, which experienced flooding earlier this month due to heavy rains. So far this month, Swift Current has been hit with 146.3 mm (about 5.75 inches) of rainfall, Environment Canada says.

There may be more rain on the way for another area of Saskatchewan Friday night.

As of Friday afternoon, Environment Canada had issued severe thunderstorm watches for southeastern and south-central Saskatchewan, including: