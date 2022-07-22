Rainbow crosswalk in Warman, Sask., defaced with homophobic slurs

WARNING: This story may be distressing to some readers.

Warman RCMP are asking for public assistance after a rainbow-painted crosswalk in the Saskatchewan city was defaced.

Homophobic slurs and misspelled biblical references were scrawled across the crosswalk in black spray paint.

The crosswalk has been targeted twice within the last two weeks.

Anyone with information on who is responsible is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Warman is about 15 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.