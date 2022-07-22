Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Rainbow crosswalk in Warman, Sask., defaced with homophobic slurs

Warman RCMP are asking for public assistance after homophobic slurs and misspelled biblical references were scrawled across a rainbow-painted crosswalk.

RCMP say Pride crosswalk defaced twice in last 2 weeks

Deanna Patterson · CBC News ·
A rainbow crosswalk in Warman has been hit with homophobic graffiti twice in the past two weeks. CBC has altered the photo to blur the homophobic slurs. (Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers/Facebook)

WARNING: This story may be distressing to some readers.

Warman RCMP are asking for public assistance after a rainbow-painted crosswalk in the Saskatchewan city was defaced.

Homophobic slurs and misspelled biblical references were scrawled across the crosswalk in black spray paint.

The crosswalk has been targeted twice within the last two weeks.

Anyone with information on who is responsible is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers. 

Warman is about 15 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

Misspelled biblical references and homophobic language was found spray painted on a rainbow crosswalk in Warman on Friday. (Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers/Facebook)

