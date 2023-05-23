Rain in forecast for parts of Saskatchewan, but it may not help battle against wildfires

Rain is in the forecast for areas of central and northern Saskatchewan on Tuesday and Wednesday, but it may not be enough to tamp down wildfires.

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for areas around Melfort, Tisdale, Nipawin Hudson Bay and Porcupine Plain.

Robyn Dyck, an Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) meteorologist, said Tuesday that there would need to be a lot of rain in Saskatchewan to dampen the fire activity across the province.

"It's at most 10 to 30 millimetres, but [that]'s a very narrow small swath associated with thunderstorms," Robyn Dyck said on Monday evening. "In a general sense [for] a larger area it's five or 10 millimetres, which is probably not enough to really make any impact on the fires."

As of 11:00 a.m. CST Tuesday, there were 24 wildfires burning throughout the province, including five that were not contained, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) intelligence and situational awareness unit.

Dyck said the forecasted rain isn't necessarily good for the wildfire situation in the province.

"We're not expecting any huge accumulations, and the problem is that because it's associated with thunderstorms that's also bringing the opportunity for more fires to be ignited," Dyck said on Monday.

"As much as there's rain, there's also lightning."

The wildfires have prompted evacuations from northern villages and First Nations.

WATCH: Northern Saskatchewan woman shares her evacuation story as fires continue: Northern Saskatchewan woman shares her evacuation story as forest fires continue Duration 1:56 CBC spoke with nurse KaSandra Kopytko who made the trip out of Buffalo Narrows early this morning.

'I'm feeling a little bit more optimistic'

Duane Favel, Île-à-la-Crosse's mayor, said that about 1,000 people had left the community because of smoke from the wildfires.

He added that residents of the village, located about 378 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon, welcome the rain.

"We had a thick blanket of smoke in the community yesterday, but with this rain it's starting to dissipate a bit," Favel told Stefani Langenegger, host of CBC Saskatchewan's The Morning Edition, on Tuesday.

"I'm feeling a little bit more optimistic this morning."

Île-à-la-Crosse's local state of emergency remains in place.

Favel estimated that about 500 Île-à-la-Crosse residents are still in southern Saskatchewan, with the majority being in Saskatoon.

"Our hope is that we could lift or even partially lift the emergency declaration by Wednesday," Favel said. "However we're assessing that day to day, so it could be longer, but we're trying to be as hopeful as we can."

Air quality statements remain in effect

ECCC special air quality statements remain in effect for parts of northern and western Saskatchewan.

As of Tuesday at 11 a.m CST, air quality in the Buffalo Narrows area was rated as bad as it could be and expected to stay that way through Wednesday night.

In the Buffalo Narrows, Sask., area, Environment and Climate Change Canada's air quality health index is forecast to be at 'very high risk' through Wednesday at least. (Submitted by Karen Montgrand)

Dyck said a cold front moving east from Alberta could help Saskatchewan.

"I think the air quality will get better slowly over time. Maybe by Wednesday we should see some better air quality in the central and northern areas," Dyck said.

"But as I mentioned, the fires may still be going, so locations close to any fire, this might be a summer situation."

Dyck advised people to continue with precautions when the air quality is poor.

"If the air quality index is forecast to be high, maybe stay inside if you can," Dyck said.

"If you have to go out take breaks when you can, stay hydrated and make sure your body is well fit to be able to handle the poorer quality conditions."