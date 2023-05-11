Weather whiplash: Sask. to switch from drenching rain to dry and hot

Saskatchewan's weather will see some major changes over the next week.

A Colorado low could bring heavy rain Friday and Saturday to parts of the south, while a building area of high pressure and an impressive ridge in our jet stream will dry things out and provide impressive heat for this time of year.

Here's how things could play out.

Rain likely, but how much still unknown

Parts of south central and southeastern Saskatchewan walloped by last month's snowstorm will likely see the brunt of the expected moisture.

As the Colorado low moves to our southeast, a trough of low pressure will develop over southern Saskatchewan. This trough will pin moisture in place as the low tracks through Minnesota and eventually moves backward from east to west, spilling moisture again over the province.

The heaviest rain will likely begin in the wee hours of Friday and could last for 24 hours.

Between 30 and 40 mm of rain could fall overnight to noon Friday. (WSI/CBC) Total rainfall amounts could reach close to 60 mm in southeastern sections by the end of the day Friday. (WSI/CBC)

Totals vary, but Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is not ruling out the possibility of 30 to 40 millimetres falling just in the overnight period Friday in places like Assiniboia, Weyburn and Estevan.

By the end of Friday, these regions could see totals up to 60 mm.

Rainfall warnings have been issued for these areas, with localized flooding a possibility, according to ECCC.

Areas like Swift Current and Yorkton could see up to 5 mm, while Saskatoon and areas to the north will likely not see any moisture.

How much falls will be highly dependent on a competing weather system coming from the opposite direction.

"The fly in the ointment regarding accumulations is the question of how much of an impact the intrusion of dry air from the high pressure to the north will have," ECCC noted in its daily briefing Thursday morning.

Embedded thunderstorms could also pop up during this event, leading to more rain in some areas.

Flood watches have been issues for Daniels and Sheridan counties in Montana, which border southern Saskatchewan. (NWS Glasgow, MT)

Some waterways in the south have seen flows peak this week — a residual effect of last month's snowstorm. Additional rainfall could further raise levels.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service in the United States has issued a flood watch for two northeastern counties in Montana that border Saskatchewan.

Temperatures will likely be below seasonal as this system passes, with much of the southeast sitting between 10 C and 15 C on Saturday.

Water today, gone tomorrow

The cooler weather will be short-lived though, as the area of intense high pressure takes centre stage.

Clear skies and temperatures as high as 30 C will be felt in northern Saskatchewan starting this weekend.

Many communities in the north usually sit around 15 C this time of year.

The warmth migrates into southern and central regions Monday through Wednesday, where similar temperatures will be seen.

Temperature records will likely be broken, especially in the north.

Forest fires, like this one in the High Level Forest Area district of Alberta on Tuesday, could be exacerbated by the incoming intense heat. (Government of Alberta Fire Service/The Canadian Press)

Weather advisories warning of the impending heat have been issued for much of Alberta and British Columbia, and could extend into Saskatchewan.

"These daytime highs will be 10 to 15 C above seasonal values," the advisory notes. "With elevated temperatures, the risk of heat related illnesses will increase."

The hot and dry weather will also likely increase the risk for wildfires, which were starting to decrease thanks to cooler, wetter weather this week.

The fire danger forecast for May 19 shows a return to "extreme" fire danger, up from a "high" rating this past week.

The upcoming heat event is, in ways, similar to the deadly 2021 heat dome. But temperatures are not expected to stay elevated overnight, which is a characteristic of a heat dome.

Temperatures will also not get as hot during the day as they did in 2021, as it's only May and the worst of the heat won't come until the middle of summer.