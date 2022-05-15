Up to 85 mm of rain hitting communities in southeastern Sask.

Heavy amounts of rain were hitting eastern sections of Saskatchewan for the last couple of days, due to a low pressure system which moved northward along the Saskatchewan-Manitoba border.

More than 67 millimetres of rain came down in Yellowgrass, about 80 kilometres southeast of Regina, from Thursday afternoon to Saturday afternoon, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

In Weyburn over 66 millimetres of rain fell within 48 hours until Saturday afternoon, according to the measurements of the ECCC automatic weather station.

However, Canada's national weather office is also sharing rainfall amounts reported by other networks, and the Community Collaborative Rain Hail and Snow (CoCoRaHS) observation network recorded 75.7 millimeters of rain for Weyburn.

ECCC says its rainfall summary may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report.

One Sask. farmer happy about the rain

The town of Coronach near the Canada–US border, 135 kilometres southwest of Weyburn, got around 53 millimetres of rain within two days, according to ECCC's automatic weather station.

"The rainfall was perfect, we really needed it," said Christopher Noll who is ranching and farming near Coronach.

"We did have good moisture to start seeding, but this will definitely help start a crop and start the hay and pastures for everybody."

After a cloudy and overcast day, rain finally moved in Thursday evening around supper time, said Noll.

The farmer said he measured 2.6 inches of rain — around 66 millimetres — just for the big rainfall Thursday night

2.6 in the big rain Thursday night 3 inch total for the week. Coronach sk <a href="https://t.co/km44QslUkk">pic.twitter.com/km44QslUkk</a> —@Chrisnoll_Sask

The heavy downpours in some areas of the province were not good news for everyone.

The town of Moosomin, which has been in the crosshairs of recent spring snowstorms, is located just west of the Saskatchewan-Manitoba border.

Moosomin Mayor Larry Tomlinson told CBC News earlier this week that the wet weather started Thursday night and brought around 60 millimetres of rain by morning.

"Our sewers are at full capacity and we're having a hard time keeping up," Tomlinson said Friday afternoon.

"I'm sure some people have a little bit of water in their basements because they're having a hard time keeping ahead of it."

The Town of Moosomin uses pumps to lower water levels in drainage areas as rain falls on May 13, 2022. (Larry Tomlinson/submitted)

Volunteer network reports 85 mm in Pangman

ECCC's automatic weather stations also measured high rainfall amounts from Thursday to Saturday 3 p.m. in other Saskatchewan communities, including:

Rockglen: 51.8 millimetres.

Wynyard: 48.6 millimetres.

Estevan: 46.9 millimetres.

Broadview: 45.7 millimetres.

Assiniboia: 45.3 millimetres.

Bratt's Lake: 45.3 millimetres.

Indian Head: 40.9 millimetres.

Yorkton: 40.8 millimetres.

Regina RCS: 39.6 millimetres.

Craven reported over 50 millimeters of rain within 48 hours up to Saturday morning and in Saskatoon 19 millimetres of rain were recorded, according to the CoCoRaHS observation network.

The Ham Radio Operator volunteer network was reporting a 48-hour rainfall amount of 85 millimetres for Pangman, around 90 kilometres south of Regina, by Saturday morning, according to ECCC.

In Coronach, the sun has returned on Sunday morning.

"Everything's really greened up, the grass is growing," said Noll.

"It's muddy everywhere, but it's all good."

For a successful season, the farmer now hopes more rain will fall in Saskatchewan later on this season.

"But right now we could use some sun to get back in the field and finish seeding."