Rain and cooler temperatures in Sask. will allow for better wildfire suppression efforts: SPSA

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency welcomes the rain forecasted to fall in central and northern parts of the province on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada had issued rainfall warnings for areas around Melfort, Tisdale, Nipawin Hudson Bay and Porcupine Plain earlier on Tuesday. The warnings ended early Tuesday afternoon, though rainfall is still forecast.

As of 1 p.m CST Tuesday, there were 24 wildfires burning throughout the province, including five that were not contained, according to the latest bulletin issued by the SPSA intelligence and situational awareness unit.

"These fires are extremely aggressive because of the spring conditions and because of the large volume of smoke they have been generating," Steve Roberts, SPSA's vice president of operations said Tuesday at noon.

"That has greatly curtailed some of our activity both to get into these fires and get crews on the ground, but also to assess where we might have risks and threats from these fires."

The wildfires have prompted evacuations from several northern villages and First Nations.

Northern Saskatchewan woman shares her evacuation story as forest fires continue Duration 1:56 CBC spoke with nurse KaSandra Kopytko who made the trip out of Buffalo Narrows early this morning.

The rain isn't expected to dampen the wildfires on its own, but Roberts said precipitation touching some of the fires and cooler temperatures will help the firefighters' suppression efforts.

"We will be able to make much more significant headway on some of these fires, secure portions of them and once we are able to secure those fires and solar growth [that] will also reduce smoke emissions, which of course will benefit our evacuees," Roberts said.

Robyn Dyck, a Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist, says forecasted thunderstorms can lead to some further challenges in the suppression

"We're not expecting any huge accumulations, and the problem is that because it's associated with thunderstorms that's also bringing the opportunity for more fires to be ignited," Dyck said on Monday evening.

"As much as there's rain, there's also lightning."

Roberts says the SPSA is monitoring lightning activity as it occurs.

'I'm feeling a little bit more optimistic'

Duane Favel, Île-à-la-Crosse's mayor, said that about 1,000 people had left the community because of smoke from the wildfires.

He added that residents of the village, located about 378 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon, welcome the rain.

"We had a thick blanket of smoke in the community yesterday, but with this rain it's starting to dissipate a bit," Favel told Stefani Langenegger, host of CBC Saskatchewan's The Morning Edition, on Tuesday.

"I'm feeling a little bit more optimistic this morning."

Île-à-la-Crosse's local state of emergency remains in place.

Favel estimated that about 500 Île-à-la-Crosse residents are still in southern Saskatchewan, with the majority being in Saskatoon.

"Our hope is that we could lift or even partially lift the emergency declaration by Wednesday," Favel said. "However we're assessing that day to day, so it could be longer, but we're trying to be as hopeful as we can."

Air quality statements remain in effect

ECCC special air quality statements remain in effect for parts of northern and western Saskatchewan.

As of Tuesday at 1 p.m CST, air quality in the Buffalo Narrows area was rated as bad as it could be and expected to stay that way through Wednesday night.

In the Buffalo Narrows, Sask., area, Environment and Climate Change Canada's air quality health index is forecast to be at 'very high risk' through Wednesday at least. (Submitted by Karen Montgrand)

Dyck said a cold front moving east from Alberta could help Saskatchewan.

"I think the air quality will get better slowly over time. Maybe by Wednesday we should see some better air quality in the central and northern areas," Dyck said.

"But as I mentioned, the fires may still be going, so locations close to any fire, this might be a summer situation."

Dyck advised people to continue with precautions when the air quality is poor.

"If the air quality index is forecast to be high, maybe stay inside if you can," Dyck said.

"If you have to go out take breaks when you can, stay hydrated and make sure your body is well fit to be able to handle the poorer quality conditions."