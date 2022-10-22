Rain, 1st snowfall of the season expected to hit southern Saskatchewan Saturday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for several areas of the province, including Regina, as the first snowfall of the season is expected for much of southern Saskatchewan Saturday.

Rain will begin in parts of southern Saskatchewan in the morning, but that will progressively change to wet snow from west to east over the course of the weekend, according to Environment Canada.

The switch from rain to snow will be gradual, and will begin in southwest Saskatchewan Saturday night, the weather agency says.

Snowfall totals are uncertain at this time due to melting and compaction of wet snow. However, Environment Canada expects two to 10 centimetres of snow by the end of the day Sunday, with higher amounts through south central Saskatchewan and the Cypress Hills.

A snowfall warning is also currently in effect for the Shaunavon, Maple Creek, Val Marie and Cypress Hills regions.

Strong, gusty winds will also form as the weather system moves east into Manitoba Sunday.

Drivers can expect reduced visibility when traveling on highways due to heavy falling snow, Environment Canada says.

As well, heavy wet snow accumulating on trees that still have foliage and strong gusty winds could damage ground utility infrastructure, the agency says.