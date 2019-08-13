Ottawa announces $12.4M to upgrade railways near Saskatoon, Swift Current
Infrastructure projects to enhance rail capacity, reduce bottlenecks
Two short railways in central Saskatchewan are set to receive some large-scale upgrades.
On Friday, the federal government announced $12.4 million for two infrastructure projects planned by Great Sandhills Railway in Unity and Leader.
According to Transport Canada, the improvements will enhance rail capacity, reduce bottlenecks and increase competition with access to two railways.
The first project will upgrade the track of the Great Sandhills Railway shortline running from Burstall, Sask., to the Canadian Pacific Railway mainline outside Swift Current.
Once complete, the upgrade will will increase trips on the line to once a day from twice a week and reduce blockage time on CP's mainline, Transport Canada said.
The second project will reduce congestion on the CP and Canadian National mainline tracks between Saskatoon and Edmonton. Three loop tracks will be built there, along with a repair shop at North West Terminal outside Unity, Sask.
Ottawa estimates 300 jobs will be created in the region during construction.
In a news release, the Western Canadian Short Line Railway Association said the money will, "accelerate local economies for decades to come."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.