Sask. band Rah Rah's final shows coming in Saskatoon, Regina over the next week

After more than a decade of playing catchy tunes, Regina band Rah Rah is calling it quits.

The Juno-nominated band was known for its cast of rotating lead singers and having multiple songwriters.

The first incarnation of the band started when Marshall Burns, Erin Passmore and Kyrie Kristmanson were in high school.

All three of them were songwriters and singers, so they created a culture where band members took turns singing and playing different instruments on different songs, Burns told Shauna Powers on CBC's Saskatchewan Weekend.

"That was sort of the culture that was created on the first E.P. that we made with that lineup and then as the lineup evolved and changed... that style of writing together and performing together stayed."

Kristmanson eventually left the band. Since 2012, the permanent line-up has consisted of Burns, Passmore, Kristina Hedlund, Jeffrey Romanyk, and Joel Passmore. Other musicians to perform and record with the band over the years included Leif Thorseth, Samra Sahlu, Vanessa Benson and Dan Crozier.

The band has been on a hiatus for the past three years. During that time, band members have pursued their education, played in other bands and worked in other industries. Now they've decided to continue on their separate paths.

They've sold their long time touring van and have final shows at Amigos in Saskatoon on Dec. 27 and at The Exchange in Regina on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30.

"It's very fitting that we're playing The Exchange and Amigos — there's a reason for that," Burns said. "They were such special venues for us in our early time and were really kind of anchor venues for us on a lot of our early tours when most the other shows were not nearly as good as they would later become."