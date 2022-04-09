Regina man seriously injured in Rae Street shooting

Regina police are investigating after a man was shot on Friday morning.

Patrol officers were called to the 800 Block of Rae Street at around 8:50 a.m. with reports that a house in the area had been shot at and ammunition had come through a wall of the home, according to a Friday news release from the Regina Police Service.

Police say no one was injured at that home, but as officers were en route, a second call came in from a different residence on the same block.

The caller said a man there was suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Regina Police Service is asking for the public's help with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 306-777-6500, or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

