Defamation appeal denied years after Sask. radiologist banned from practising

A former Yorkton, Sask., radiologist has lost an appeal of his failed defamation claim.

Dr. Darius Tsatsi made the original defamation claim in 2011. The College of Physicians and Surgeons had ruled to bar him from practising in Saskatchewan in 2010, after a competency hearing found he lacked skill and knowledge.

His 2011 claim alleged defamation and said the Sunrise Health Region, the College of Physicians and then-health minister Don McMorris had acted maliciously against him.

That claim was dismissed by Saskatchewan's Court of Queen's Bench in 2016 before going to trial.

Tsatsi then appealed the decision, arguing the judge had made errors in his case and that the case should have been allowed to go to trial. That appeal was dismissed by the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal last week.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons began a review of Tsatsi's work in 2009, prompted by a random audit that uncovered errors, and led the province to launch a $4-million review of 70,000 of Tsatsi's cases.

At the time Tsatsi called it a "modern-day lynching," saying the review was retribution for him having previously taken the college to court on a different matter.

A 2009 competency report by the college, based on a review of 103 of Tsatsi's diagnostic imaging studies, stated the "rates of misinterpretation of imaging examinations is frankly very distressing."

Tsatsi claimed the defendants inferred that he is incompetent, unprincipled, corrupt and "has caused harm, injury, loss, and possibly death in the Saskatchewan community."

While the Court of Queen's Bench ruling did find that statements had been made that injured Tastsi's reputation, it found they were truthful and made out of a duty to the public. There was no evidence of conspiracy to harm Tsatsi, Justice J. Pritchard found.

Court of Appeals Justice C. Richards ruled that Pritchard's ruling did not make the mistakes that Tsatsi alleges.

Tsatsi is currently listed as being "no longer on the register" on the college's website.