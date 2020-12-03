$250 fine coming for racers and stunters in Regina, if police can catch them

The City of Regina is telling racers to not start their engines in city limits.

A fine of $250 will be given to people caught stunting or racing, after Regina city council approved an amendment to its Noise Abatement Bylaw at a Wednesday council meeting.

"The issue of excessive vehicle noise and stunting is complex and consists of multiple factors that range from driver behaviour to vehicle standards," city administration said in a report to council.

Administration originally proposed a bylaw fine of $150, but it was increased by the operations and services committee, which had voted in favour of the increased fine earlier this month.

A Regina traffic police officer attending the council meeting reminded councillors that increasing fines doesn't always address the issue of racers and stunters.

Const. Gregory Krawetz said the biggest challenge for officers is catching people. He said so far in 2021, only one ticket has been handed out. In 2020, there were 18.

He added there are other fines that can be issued along with the racing fine, such as fines for speeding and dangerous driving, to increase the penalty.

Mayor Sandra Masters said after the meeting that the fines are significant but agreed the key is catching violators.

"Clearly there's a bit of a resource issue relative to having cars in the area. We know from a proactive policing perspective that presence, actually, is one of the main deterrents in terms of some of these events. So we'll have to look at this in the broader perspective," Masters said.

Administration will report back on the number of violations, repeat offences and whether an increased fine may be warranted in the fall of 2022.

However, the bylaw won't include a vehicle noise decibel threshold. City administration said in the report that while Saskatoon, Edmonton and Calgary have a 96-decibel level for vehicles or motorcycles, it's too complex to enforce.