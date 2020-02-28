Kerfluffle: Group of rabbits stalls flight at Regina International Airport

Rabbits may look harmless, but on Thursday night their collective power overwhelmed a feat of human engineering.

A group of rabbits inadvertently stopped a plane from taking off because they had gathered on the runway at the Regina International Airport.

Nav Canada said a WestJet flight bound for Calgary was delayed for about five minutes when the pilots spotted the fluffle (yes, that is the term for a group of bunnies) on a taxiway. They were headed for the main runway.

An airport vehicle was dispatched to shoo them away and the plane took off without issue.

"As you can imagine, it's a massive property and [there's] more than just rabbits," James Bogusz, President and CEO of the airport, said.

The airport has an active wildlife management program.

"I can tell you as the weather gets warmer, there's certainly lots of rabbits all over airport property, but we do have staff who manage that 24 hours a day."