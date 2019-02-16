'Let's eat them': Biologist at University of Regina says harvesting rabbits 1 of 3 options

There are three options the City of Regina has if it wants a decisive end to its growing rabbit problem, according to a biologist at the University of Regina.

The city had been running a rabbit control program, citing the damage rabbits pose to city property such as trees as a reason to capture and kill them.

"The rabbits are very, very cute and cuddly in the eyes of many people and that makes it worse," says biologist Mark Brigham of the city's move to euthanize rabbits.

Rabbits are simply doing what they need to do to survive by feeding on trees and shrubs, he said.

"The rabbits took advantage, can't blame them at all."

Mark Brigham is a biologist at the University of Regina. (CBC News)

The city's first option to stop the rabbit problem is to protect trees and shrubs, said Brigham. Once the rabbits lose access to this food source, the population will die off, he said.

A second option is to allow nature to deal with the problem on its own, allowing predators like coyotes to handle the population.

"From my point of view, the city would be great if we had more of those kind of things around," he said, noting most people are leery of those kind of predators in the city.

That brings him to a third option, which is to harvest the rabbits.

"Good heavens they're tasty," he said, suggesting humans put the rabbits to good purpose.

"Let's eat them."

Earlier this week, the city held a news conference to answer questions about its rabbit control program, with some members of the public expressing concern about culling the population.

On Thursday morning, a city spokesperson confirmed that the traps placed in Harbour Landing had been removed.

The statement reads, "this is to advise that the two-week pilot project has been suspended because traps are being tampered with."

The city has not yet confirmed if the suspension is temporary or permanent.