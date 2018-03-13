CBC's Adam Hunter tweets from question period on April 8
CBC Saskatchewan legislative reporter Adam Hunter is following along with the Monday edition of question period at the legislature.
Government MLAs, opposition square off in the Saskatchewan legislature
CBC Saskatchewan legislative reporter Adam Hunter is following along with the Monday edition of question period at the legislature.
The Sask. NDP Opposition will be asking the questions, while Sask. Party government members will respond. It all gets going just after 2 p.m. CST.
You can check out his tweets below. On mobile? Click here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.