Queens lacrosse giving girls in Regina place to play

The Queens Lacrosse Team has been a plan in Regina for years.

Coach Taryn Larson played for years but didn't have any female teammates at the time. She decided it was time Regina had an all-girls team.

"I was pretty stressed the months leading up [to the league]," Larson said.

"In the last couple of weeks of registration, it exploded and we're at 16 girls."

It is now Regina's first all-girls lacrosse team and one of a few in the province. The Queens play against boys teams and a few co-ed squads.

The girls have a lot of energy and personality, their coach said. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

The players are mostly ages nine to 11, around when Larson had started.

"I fell in love with the sport," Larson said. "I just really wanted the girls to have a team to play on with each other."

Three younger players come out just to practice and prepare for next year, when they'll be old enough.

Lacrosse expands beyond the field and can be an outlet, Larson said.

"Respect, honor and effort are really big skills that we work on the floor and outside the floor," she said.

The Queens Lacrosse Team practices twice a week with about 19 players at practice. They have three underage players join them to get ready for next season. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Some families were hesitant to have their daughters playing such a physical sport, but now they're all having fun, she said.

"I think girls playing with girls is really the kind of power that brings the girls coming back," she said.

Statistically, girls tend to drop out of sports around the age of 10 or 12, Larson said. She hopes this team may encourage them to stay with it for as long as they enjoy it.

The Queens Lacrosse team is coached by Taryn Larson (far right) and the parents are highly involved, Larson said. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

"I think it's really going to start a culture in Regina and the province," she said. "It's just the most exciting sport out there."

Hayley Degelman is a defense and center player on the Queens.

"It was sort of my dream," Degelman said.

The Queens Lacrosse team came to formation each talking about who should go in the net. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

She first heard about it from her dad. She said that all she knew at first was that you have sticks and you get to hit boys but don't get in trouble.

"It's fun with other girls," she said. "I'm always scared to talk to the boys and then they always feel the same."

The Queens push the boys around together, she said. The name makes her think of queens of the world.

Her advice for young women thinking about lacrosse is to "make your dream come true. If this is your dream, well just do it."

Kinlee Watson is a Queens lacrosse player who started after a slight push from the team's coach to give it a try. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Playing with all girls is more fun than playing on a boys team, said Kinlee Watson, another team member.

"You get friends easier," she said.

Watson wants other young girls to know that, "they can do whatever they want," she said.

The Queens Lacrosse Team is composed of 16 girls from ages nine to 11. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Larson said she is excited about the future of the team and that families are already talking about what they're going to do next year.

"That's very encouraging for me," she said. "We've had some of our team's older sisters join lacrosse this year and we've had some of our team's friends ask about playing next year."

The team is looking for more players for next year. In 2020 they're hoping to have a team in the Novice division and a Peewee team. They practice twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays and have booked the purple and pink colours for their team.