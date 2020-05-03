Queen City Patrol cleans up downtown as some restrictions set to lift in Sask.

As the weather warms, families and kids could start spending more time outside. For Patty Will, co-founder of Queen City Patrol, something needed to be done first.

Her organization was cleaning up downtown Regina from Broad to Winnipeg Street and from Saskatchewan Drive to Victoria Avenue.

"We don't want any kids to — when they are finally able to get out and run around and play — we don't want them to be running down the back alley and tripping on garbage or in our case, most of the time what we do is pick up needles," Will said.

"We don't want them finding those as well and hurting themselves."

Will says needles and drug paraphernalia are a big concern for her and her team. (Matt Duguid/CBC)

She said about ten volunteers came out Saturday to help clean. Will said one of the other co-founders cleaned up Pepsi Park and filled three garbage bags at that location alone.

Queen City Patrol has been taking extra precautions for themselves during the pandemic. They go out only four times a week instead of seven, they're sanitizing way more often and wearing gloves and masks.

"We feel that [getting] the needles and drug paraphernalia off the streets is very, very important," she said.

"We don't want anybody to stab themselves or anything like that, so we make sure that that's all picked up."

Will said she was glad they could get out today, as the areas she saw needed some TLC.