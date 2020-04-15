Queen City Patrol continues to clean up needles, despite COVID-19

The melting snow is revealing a lot around Regina these days: brown grass, garbage and, in some spots, drug paraphernalia.

Queen City Patrol (QCP) has been cleaning up needles and other paraphernalia in North Central and downtown Regina since late last year. Even with a global pandemic, the group hasn't stopped.

Instead, QCP has made some adjustments. Volunteers now ride in separate vehicles rather than one, they wear gloves and masks at all times, and they only go out three or four times per week versus every day.

"Since COVID-19, it's kind of stayed the same, still high [needle numbers] in the city," said Wade LeCaine, co-founder of QCP. "Just because there's a pandemic going on, it doesn't mean the drug use has stopped or will stop. People who use drugs are still going to use drugs at the end of the day, whether there's this pandemic going on or not."

As of Monday, Queen City Patrol said volunteers have collected more than 11,500 used syringes since the group was founded late last year. (Matt Howard/CBC)

On the positive side, QCP co-founder Patty Will said the group has nearly doubled its volunteer base in the past month.

"Just because so many people don't have anything to do, we're able to get a few more people coming out with us," she said. "I think it helps that some people don't have that regular job they need to go to, and the fact that we still practice as much safety as we possibly can with the masks and the gloves."

The extra help is coming in handy these days, Will said, noting springtime means a spike in syringes.

"When the pandemic is done, these needles would be on the streets — there would be twice as many, if not three times," she estimated. "There's no school anymore this year, so as soon as this is done, [kids will] be out and they're probably not going to be careful."

'It's a huge problem'

Since QCP was founded last November, volunteers have picked up more than 11,500 used syringes off Regina streets, the group says.

Will guesses they've collected 3,000 to 4,000 needles in the 900 block of Athol Street alley alone in the last three weeks. She said it's known as one of the worst hotspots in the city.

"That's a lot of needles, that's a lot of drug use," said Audrey Perron, who lives in the area. "If that's any kind of indication of what's happening on my block, just magnify that by how many blocks are in this neighborhood and you can see that it's a huge problem."

The 900 block of Athol Street in Regina is considered one of Queen City Patrol’s 'worst alleys for needles.' In less than a month, the group cleaned up between 3,000 and 4,000 used syringes there. (Submitted by Audrey Perron)

Perron, who has lived her entire life in North Central, said it makes her smile to see QCP take the time to clean up her community.

"Like everything, it needs a lot of work. I just hope Queen City Patrol makes it a little safer and makes people more aware," she said. "I know all that people are focusing on right now is the COVID-19 virus, but the wheels on the bus don't stop turning just because something like this is going on."