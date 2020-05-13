Queen City Marathon going virtual for 20th anniversary

The Queen City Marathon is becoming a virtual event due to COVID-19 concerns.

The annual September run brings thousands to the event space. It was supposed to be held from September 11 to 13, 2020.

We are disappointed that we will not be able to host an in-person event in September this year," said Run Regina executive director Shawn Weimer in a statement.

"However, we are excited about the chance to do something special to keep our runners and walkers active and moving."

Runners will still receive a 'race kit' and get a medal and t-shirt by completing their run or walk any time during the month of September.

"The ongoing COVID-19 situation has forced us to reinvent our event this year," Weimer said.

"This virtual format allows us to still provide an opportunity for our participants to accomplish their goals and to celebrate their achievements."

Run Regina says nearly 3,000 people are already registered for the call and registration is still open.