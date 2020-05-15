Queen City Marathon back to in-person events this fall
Runners still have the option to participate virtually
Non-profit organization Run Regina announced Wednesday that the GMS Queen City Marathon will be having in-person races this September.
The GMS Queen City Marathon has events scheduled for Sept. 10 to 12.
Last year's race was held virtually in compliance with physical distancing protocols and public health measures.
"We are extremely excited to bring the running and walking community back together this fall for an in-person GMS Queen City Marathon," said Shawn Weimer, executive director of Run Regina.
Runners and walkers who still wish to participate in virtual events will have the option to do so all throughout the month of September.
This year's race will look "slightly different" from past years, a news release from Run Regina said, but further details are yet to be announced.
