Cotton candy tacos, potato-less poutine on the menu at Queen City Ex
What's new at the midway this year, from savoury to sweet, veggie to meat
If your idea of a thrill-ride is trying out adventurous eats, there are some interesting new options waiting for you at this year's Queen City Ex.
Heat things up with the Flamin' Cheeto corn dog before cooling off with a bewitching butterbeer soft serve. Or how about a potato-less poutine that makes cheese curds the star of the dish?
The only way to know what's tasty is to try: so CBC reporters Fiona Odlum and Peter Mills hit the midway on Wednesday — opening day for Regina's annual fair — on a fast-track food tour.
Cotton Candy Taco
Moving tacos from savoury to sweet, this cotton candy-filled concoction packs a crunch with a crisp waffle wrap.
The cotton candy taco is topped with marshmallow drizzle, Oreo chocolate crumble and two chocolate-covered Pocky sticks — which help contain the sticky filling.
Fiona and Peter say: 2½ ferris wheels out of five, very Instagram-worthy.
Chicky's Flamin' Cheeto corn dog
Hotter than the asphalt at the Queen City Ex, the Flamin' Cheeto corn dog puts a spicy twist on a midway classic.
Enjoy a regular meat corn dog rolled in jalapeño cheese sauce and topped with crushed Flamin' Cheetos.
If you like a slight burn on the lips, this is the bite for you.
Fiona and Peter say: five out of five ferris wheels.
Veggie corn dog
Same look and flavour as a regular corn dog, but without the meat.
The Queen City Ex boasts its first vegetarian corn dog, made with a veggie dog and coated with a generous helping of batter.
Fiona says: four out of five ferris wheels.
Peter says: two out of five ferris wheels.
Butterbeer soft serve
This ice cream treat may leave fair goers spellbound.
Butterbeer soft serve is based on the fictional drink flavour beloved by characters in the Harry Potter book series.
For muggles, that means it has a butterscotch taste and butter scent. The cold treat also held up well in 28 C weather.
Fiona and Peter say: three out of five golden snitches.
Potato-less poutine
A deep-fried twist on a Canadian classic.
The potato-less poutine takes out the fries and pours on the gravy to make the jumbo cheese curds the star.
Fiona says: zero out of five ferris wheels.
Peter says: two out of five ferris wheels.
Crab-stuffed burger
The Queen City Ex is diving into its own version of surf and turf with a juicy crab-stuffed burger patty.
Make sure your hands are free — you'll need both to handle this one.
Fiona says: five out of five ferris wheels.
Peter says: 2½ out of five ferris wheels.
The Queen City Ex runs July 31 to Aug. 4 at Evraz Place in Regina.
With files from Fiona Odlum and Peter Mills
