If your idea of a thrill-ride is trying out adventurous eats, there are some interesting new options waiting for you at this year's Queen City Ex.

Heat things up with the Flamin' Cheeto corn dog before cooling off with a bewitching butterbeer soft serve. Or how about a potato-less poutine that makes cheese curds the star of the dish?

The only way to know what's tasty is to try: so CBC reporters Fiona Odlum and Peter Mills hit the midway on Wednesday — opening day for Regina's annual fair — on a fast-track food tour.

Cotton Candy Taco

Moving tacos from savoury to sweet, this cotton candy-filled concoction packs a crunch with a crisp waffle wrap.

The cotton candy taco is topped with marshmallow drizzle, Oreo chocolate crumble and two chocolate-covered Pocky sticks — which help contain the sticky filling.

Fiona and Peter say: 2½ ferris wheels out of five, very Instagram-worthy.

Filled with organic maple cotton candy, this lightweight taco is likely to make a sticky mess on first bite. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

Chicky's Flamin' Cheeto corn dog

Hotter than the asphalt at the Queen City Ex, the Flamin' Cheeto corn dog puts a spicy twist on a midway classic.

Enjoy a regular meat corn dog rolled in jalapeño cheese sauce and topped with crushed Flamin' Cheetos.

If you like a slight burn on the lips, this is the bite for you.

Fiona and Peter say: five out of five ferris wheels.

For those who love spicy food, the Flamin' Cheeto corn dog delivers just the right amount of heat, with a slight burn on the lips. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

Veggie corn dog

Same look and flavour as a regular corn dog, but without the meat.

The Queen City Ex boasts its first vegetarian corn dog, made with a veggie dog and coated with a generous helping of batter.

Fiona says: four out of five ferris wheels.

Peter says: two out of five ferris wheels.

This veggie corn dog might fool meat eaters at the Queen City Ex. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

Butterbeer soft serve

This ice cream treat may leave fair goers spellbound.

Butterbeer soft serve is based on the fictional drink flavour beloved by characters in the Harry Potter book series.

For muggles, that means it has a butterscotch taste and butter scent. The cold treat also held up well in 28 C weather.

Fiona and Peter say: three out of five golden snitches.

Butterbeer soft serve can be enjoyed in a black charcoal cone or like this: in a cup with a wafer wand and dry ice for magical effect. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

Potato-less poutine

A deep-fried twist on a Canadian classic.

The potato-less poutine takes out the fries and pours on the gravy to make the jumbo cheese curds the star.

Fiona says: zero out of five ferris wheels.

Peter says: two out of five ferris wheels.

The potato-less poutine questions the very definition of poutine by omitting one of the dish's three ingredients. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

Crab-stuffed burger

The Queen City Ex is diving into its own version of surf and turf with a juicy crab-stuffed burger patty.

Make sure your hands are free — you'll need both to handle this one.

Fiona says: five out of five ferris wheels.

Peter says: 2½ out of five ferris wheels.

Add some seafood flavour to your standard meat patty with the crab-stuffed burger. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

The Queen City Ex runs July 31 to Aug. 4 at Evraz Place in Regina.