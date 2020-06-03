Queen City Ex cancelled for first time in event's history

The Queen City Ex is the latest in a long line of events to be cancelled due to COVID-19.

Organizers made the announcement Wednesday morning.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are saddened to announce that Queen City Ex 2020 has been cancelled," the statement read. "The safety of our community, staff and all those involved in the five-day event is the most important at this time."

The fair was scheduled to run from July 29 to August 2.

The Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) said this is the first time the event has been cancelled in its history.

To appease heartbroken fairgoers, REAL has organized a "Taste of QCX" event on Friday. A drive-thru mini-doughnut stand will be set up in front of the Brandt Centre. Families must pre-order their doughnuts before arriving.

The fried treats will cost $6 per bag. Two complimentary tickets to next year's QCX will be given out with every mini doughnut order.