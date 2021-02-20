Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan

Regina advocacy group wants council to consider bylaw for backyard chickens

A group called Queen City Chickens is hoping the City of Regina will pilot a new bylaw that would allow residents to keep up to six chickens in their backyard.

City says livestock are prohibited within the city

Moreen Mugerwa · CBC News ·
Other cities including Calgary and Winnipeg have adopted bylaws to allow residents to have backyard chickens. (Dimas Ardian/Getty Images)

The group says its proposed bylaw would allow for up to six hens, with regulations in place to help protect the wellbeing of the animals and other residents. 

There would be no roosters, the group says. 

Amy Snider is a group member who has taken an interest in having her own chickens after getting food from a farmer for years. 

"I think that there is a lot more going on across the country and other cities now adopting chicken bylaws," said Snider. 

Calgary and Winnipeg are among cities that have already adopted similar bylaws allowing hens within the city. 

Snider said she has friends in other places with chickens in their backyards and that it was a "wonderful experience" getting to know directly how our food is grown. 

"I'm just really thoroughly impressed with chickens. They're delightful creatures, they make wonderful pets actually," Snider said. 

Queen City Chickens says there are many reasons for having hens within the city, including the reduction of kitchen waste. 

The group has drawn up a list of regulations from other municipalities and hopes to find a middle ground that can work for Regina. 

The City of Regina said in a statement that the Regina Animal Bylaw prohibits livestock from being kept in any areas of the city. Livestock includes chickens, turkeys pheasants, ducks and geese.

LISTEN | Queen City Chickens wants Regina to create bylaw for backyard hens: 
The Morning Edition - Sask5:45Queen City Chickens wants Regina to create bylaw for backyard hens
Have you ever wanted to get fresh eggs from your own urban backyard? More and more cities are allowing for backyard chickens. We'll hear from the woman behind Queen City Chickens in Regina. 5:45

    with files from Stefani Langenegger

