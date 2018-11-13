Quebec man, 21, dies a week after car crashes into tree in Regina

A 21-year-old man from Quebec involved in a car crash last week in Regina has died.

Police got a report at about 3:45 a.m. CST on Nov. 6 about a vehicle crashing into a tree at the intersection of Victoria Avenue and Winnipeg Street, according to a news release.

The driver and his two passengers were taken to hospital, police said.

The driver succumbed to his injuries on Nov. 10.

The two passengers are still in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the driver's next of kin have been notified, but his name will not be released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.