Quantum Genetix's for-profit COVID-19 test kits now available to any asymptomatic Sask. residents

Quantum Genetix, a laboratory licensed to perform COVID-19 testing in Saskatchewan for profit, has expanded its licence to include anyone in the province who is asymptomatic and wishes to be tested.

The Saskatoon lab started processing samples at the beginning of December. At that time the company was only doing travel- and business-related testing in Saskatchewan.

Testing kits are $150 and results are emailed to clients within 48 hours. For same-day rush service, testing kits are $250.

Quantum Genetix has been very busy since December, according to Heather Deobald, the lab's general manager. The lab has served more than 100 businesses and more than 1,000 travelers so far.

"We requested to have our licence expanded because from the start we've been getting requests from Saskatchewan residents who didn't fall under the business or travel related scope that we were given our licence through."

Heather Deobald is general manager of laboratory Quantum Genetix in Saskatoon. (Laura Sciarpelletti/CBC)

Individuals and businesses can order testing kits by mail from Quantum Genetix. Kits contain self-administered nasal and oral swabs, and detailed instructions on how to use them.

"Before we were able to do the testing, people were struggling sometimes with having turnaround times that they could utilize and still be able to go out and do their work or whatever they needed the test for," said Deobald.

"So I think people are just relieved that they had another option."

Deobold says there are many reasons Sask. residents are willing to pay for a quick test.

"People waiting for surgery, people who have compassion permission to go into a care facility, families with immunocompromised family members. Single family members who are having another family member come into their home. Or two single people wanting to get together," said Deobald.

After receiving the kit, clients can either courier their specimen to the Saskatoon laboratory or drop it off on-location at a kiosk there.

Deobald said Quantum Genetix is working on making the process easier for anyone in the province, including those in the north.

"We're actually right now working with another private business in Saskatchewan who will help us to expand into all areas of the province," she said. "We should have the news on that and more information on that hopefully next week."